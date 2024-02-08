ATP roundup: Top-seeded Francisco Cerundolo falls in Cordoba

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 10, 2023 Spain's Jaume Munar in action during his round of 128 match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2024 Russia's Karen Khachanov in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2024 Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in action during his third round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Issei Kato/FIile Photo
Jan 17, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Ben Shelton of the United States plays a shot against Christopher O'Connell (not pictured) of Australia in Round 2 of the Men's Singles on Day 4 of the Australian Open tennis at John Cain Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Aug 6, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; James Duckworth (AUS) hits a shot against Gabriel Diallo (CAN) (not pictured) in first round qualifying play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Spain's Jaume Munar disappointed the fans at the Cordoba (Argentina) Open on Wednesday, upsetting top-seeded Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-4 in second-round action.

Munar repeatedly got into and out of trouble, saving 10 of 12 break points while beating Cerundolo for the first time in three career matchups.

In the quarterfinals, Munar will oppose Argentina's Facundo Bagnis, who beat eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The day's other two second-round matches also saw Argentinians defeat Spaniards. Third-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry got past Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-5, 6-4, and Federico Coria routed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3.

Open 13 Provence

Third-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia needed just 76 minutes to get past Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2 in the second round at Marseille, France.

Khachanov compiled a 14-5 edge in aces and dominated on key points, taking advantage of four of his five break opportunities.

The Czech Republic's Tomas Machac pulled off a second-round upset, downing sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-3, 6-2. Fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert won an all-French match against Hugo Gaston 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada defeated France's Quentin Halys 6-2, 7-5, and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori edged France's Luca Van Assche 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Dallas Open

Third-seeded Ben Shelton, playing in the event for the first time in his career following an opening-round bye, prevailed 6-3, 6-3 over Michael Mmoh in an all-U.S. second-round match at Dallas.

Shelton won 93 percent of his first-serve points (27 of 29) and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 3-minute win.

Australia's James Duckworth downed fifth-seeded Christopher Eubanks of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-4, while the United States' Marcos Giron upset sixth-seeded Max Purcell of Australia 6-4, 6-3.

Other winners were the United States' Denis Kudla and Australia's Rinky Hijikata.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top