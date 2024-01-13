ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka, Jack Draper seek first titles in Adelaide

Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Czech Republic v Australia - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2023 Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in action during his quarter final match with Adam Pavlasek against Australia's Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his final match against Britain's Jack Draper Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 15, 2023 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his match against France's Gael Monfils Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - United Cup - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2024 France's Adrian Mannarino in action during the singles semi-final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Taro Daniel of Japan celebrates after winning a point against Gael Monfils of France on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

Jiri Lehecka and Jack Draper will play for their first-ever ATP Tour title when they meet in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday in Australia.

The finals matchup was set Friday when Lehecka, a 22-year-old Czech, crushed third-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-1 to reach his second tour final. England's Draper, also 22, defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Lehecka, the No. 7 seed, needed just 71 minutes to eliminate Korda. Lehecka fired 22 winners -- including seven aces -- against just six unforced errors. Korda ended with eight and 11, respectively.

Draper is appearing in his second career -- and second straight -- final. He lost to Adrian Mannarino of France last November in his season-ending Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

ASB Classic

Taro Daniel of Japan knocked out top seed Ben Shelton 7-5, 7-6 (9) to reach the final in Auckland, New Zealand.

Daniel captured the only break point of the two-hour match in the first set in the tight contest, in which he won 89 total points to 82 for Shelton. Nine of those Shelton points came on aces.

Daniel's finals opponent is Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, who will be seeking his first career title. Tabilo defeated sixth-seeded Arthur Fils of France 6-2, 7-5 behind seven aces. Fils notched seven double faults.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top