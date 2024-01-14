ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka, Alejandro Tabilo win first tour titles

Czech Jiri Lehecka rebounded from a set down to defeat Jack Draper 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and claim his first ATP Tour title on Saturday at the Adelaide International in Australia.

It was the second tour final for Lehecka, and he walked away with the trophy after a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes. Lehecka struck eight aces among his 34 winners, which compared to 24 for his British opponent.

The Czech also saved eight of nine break points.

Lehecka, the seventh seed, will reach a career high No. 23 in the world rankings when they are released Monday.

ASB Classic

Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo also nabbed his first tour-level title, defeating Taro Daniel of Japan 6-2, 7-5 to win in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tabilo, from Chile, zipped through the first set in just over a half-hour, tallying 19 winners and no unforced errors compared to six and two, respectively, for his opponent. Tabilo also converted two of four break chances in the set.

Daniel found his groove in the second set but still could not finish one of three crucial break points to shift the match.

Tabilo will move to No. 49 in the world rankings, cracking the top 50 for the first time. He lost just one set in six wins, including the qualifiers, in Auckland.

--Field Level Media REUTERS