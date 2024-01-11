ATP roundup: Jack Draper upsets Tommy Paul in Adelaide

Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 17, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his final match against Britain's Jack Draper Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tommy Paul of the U.S. in action during his exhibition match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at TennisFest in La Plaza de Toros Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 29, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 15, 2023 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his match against France's Gael Monfils Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Tennis Championships - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 22, 2023 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in action during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Great Britain's Jack Draper upset top seed Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-4 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Adelaide International in Australia.

The lefty moved to 2-0 against Paul, defeating him for the first time in the semis in Adelaide last season.

The next opponent for Draper will be Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, the eighth seed, who ousted fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Also moving to the semis on Thursday was American Sebastian Korda, the third seed, who topped Australian home favorite Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-4. It's his second consecutive year in the final four in Adelaide after losing to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the finals in 2023.

Korda will play No .7 Jiri Lehecka. The Czech was a 6-4, 7-5 winner against No. 2 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

ASB Classic

No. 1 seed Ben Shelton reached his third career semifinal with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Next up for Shelton, who saved seven of eight break chances, will be Taro Daniel of Japan. Daniel fought off a rally by French qualifier Alexandre Muller to win 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

The other semifinal will pit Chile's Alejandro Tabilo against 19-year-old Arthur Fils of France, who became the first teenager to advance to the Auckland semifinals since Rafael Nadal did so in 2004 at age 17.

Fils was leading 7-6 (2), 1-0 when German Daniel Altmaier retired with a lower back issue. Tabilo advanced via a walkover when second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain withdrew due to a concern with his left wrist.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top