ATP roundup: Jack Draper upsets Tommy Paul in Adelaide

Great Britain's Jack Draper upset top seed Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-4 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Adelaide International in Australia.

The lefty moved to 2-0 against Paul, defeating him for the first time in the semis in Adelaide last season.

The next opponent for Draper will be Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, the eighth seed, who ousted fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Also moving to the semis on Thursday was American Sebastian Korda, the third seed, who topped Australian home favorite Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-4. It's his second consecutive year in the final four in Adelaide after losing to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the finals in 2023.

Korda will play No .7 Jiri Lehecka. The Czech was a 6-4, 7-5 winner against No. 2 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

ASB Classic

No. 1 seed Ben Shelton reached his third career semifinal with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Next up for Shelton, who saved seven of eight break chances, will be Taro Daniel of Japan. Daniel fought off a rally by French qualifier Alexandre Muller to win 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

The other semifinal will pit Chile's Alejandro Tabilo against 19-year-old Arthur Fils of France, who became the first teenager to advance to the Auckland semifinals since Rafael Nadal did so in 2004 at age 17.

Fils was leading 7-6 (2), 1-0 when German Daniel Altmaier retired with a lower back issue. Tabilo advanced via a walkover when second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain withdrew due to a concern with his left wrist.

