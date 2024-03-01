ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev cruises into Dubai semis

Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 29, 2024 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his quarter final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 29, 2024 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 29, 2024 France's Ugo Humbert reacts during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 29, 2024 France's Ugo Humbert in action during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 10:33 AM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 10:33 AM

Top seed Daniil Medvedev, after a battle in the second round, had a smoother outing Thursday in defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Medvedev had needed three sets to oust Italian Lorenzo Sonego a day earlier, but the Russian rode 15 winners, three aces and just six unforced errors to dispatch Spain's Davidovich Fokina in one hour and 17 minutes.

Fifth seed Ugo Humbert of France outlasted No. 3 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 to advance to the semifinals against Medvedev. Humbert saved three match points in the second-set tiebreak. He hit 24 winners in the match lasting two hours and 24 minutes.

Two other seeded players advanced when their unseeded opponents retired due to injury during their quarterfinal matches. No. 2 Andrey Rublev of Russia eliminated American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 4-3 (retired), and No. 7 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan moved past the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 4-1 (retired).

Movistar Chile Open

Fourth-seeded Alejandro Tabilo won an all-Chilean second-round matchup in Santiago, Chile, beating Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 7-5.

Tabilo won 91 percent of his first-serve points and did not face a break point.

Tabilo advances to a quarterfinal match against Italy's Luciano Darderi, who downed Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Second-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina rallied past Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Baez's quarterfinal foe will be eighth-seeded Jaume Munar, who routed Spanish countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-1.

In the other quarterfinals, third-seeded Arthur Fils of France will face Spain's Pedro Martinez, and top-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile will go up against French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top