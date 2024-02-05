ATP roundup: Alexander Bublik makes Tour history at Montpellier

Tennis - Ultimate Tennis Showdown - Excel Centre, London, Britain - December 15, 2023 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his match against France's Gael Monfils Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2024 Croatia's Borna Coric in action during his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo
Jan 15, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Zizou Bergs of Belgium plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) of Greece in Round 1 of the Men's Singles on Day 2 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - ATP Cup - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2020 Belgium's Joran Vliegen in action during his Group C doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Croatia’s Mate Pavic reacts during his mixed doubles final match with Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Yifan Xu REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan made ATP Tour history on Sunday, becoming the first player to win a tournament having lost the first set in each of his matches.

Bublik, the No. 2 seed, rallied yet again in beating Croatia's Borna Coric, the fourth seed, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France.

Bublik won the same event in 2022 at the indoor hard-court ATP 250. He has four tour titles and will rise from No. 27 to a career-high No. 23 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Improving to 2-0 in his career against current No. 37 Coric, Bublik had more aces (19-5) but also more double faults (6-1). He won 80 percent of first serve points (44 of 55), compared to 58 percent (23 of 55) for Coric.

Davis Cup qualifiers

Zizou Bergs defeated Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 7-5 in Varazdin, Croatia, to clinch Belgium's spot in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Heading into the day tied at 1-1, Belgium got the doubles point thanks to a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory by Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille over Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic.

The day's other winners who booked their spot in the finals were the Czech Republic (a 4-0 winner over Israel), France (4-0 over Chinese Taipei), Argentina (beat Kazakhstan 3-2) and Chile (3-2 over Peru).

--Field Level Media REUTERS

