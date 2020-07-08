ATP reveals revised ranking system

LONDON • A revised system for calculating world rankings when the tennis season resumes next month was unveiled by the ATP Tour on Monday.

The rankings, a determining factor in a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings, traditionally operate on a "best 18" results basis over 52 weeks.

But it will now cover a 22-month period from March last year through to this December as professional tennis gears up for a return, although players cannot count the same tournament twice in this breakdown.

The circuit also said Tour-level tournament points added this year that count in a player's ranking breakdown will remain as part of a player's ranking for 52 weeks, or until the event in question is played again, whichever comes first.

"The temporary changes to the rankings system have been made in consultation with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the ITF (International Tennis Federation)," the Tour said.

"Should the 2021 season be impacted by Covid-19, further adjustments... will be considered."

The sport ground to a halt in March, with Wimbledon being cancelled for the first time since World War II and the French Open being moved to September, while rankings have been frozen since.

The Tour will resume on Aug 14 with the Citi Open - an ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C. - after a five-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

