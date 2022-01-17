ATP Laments 'Regrettable' Djokovic call

MELBOURNE • Men's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday flew out of Australia after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping nearly two weeks of drama over the country's Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which starts today.
The Serb headed to Melbourne's airport hours later, escorted by federal agents until he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.
The saga started with the detainment of the defending Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion on Jan 6, before his court-ordered release on Jan 10 because of a technicality.
But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke stepped in to use his broad discretionary powers last Friday to cancel Djokovic's visa for the second time, leading to another day in detention before his appeal was heard and dismissed.
After the ruling, the "extremely disappointed" 34-year-old said: "I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love."
In cancelling Djokovic's visa for the second time, Mr Hawke said the star could be a threat to public order because his presence as a famous unvaccinated athlete would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amid Australia's worst coronavirus outbreak, with daily record number of cases.
Chief Justice James Allsop said that the court ruling was based on the lawfulness and legality of that decision in the context of the grounds of appeal Djokovic's legal team lodged.
"It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision," Allsop added, with details behind the ruling to be released in coming days.
The men's ATP Tour accepted the decision, but called it "deeply regrettable". "Ultimately, decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected," a statement read.
"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport's greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game."
The visa saga has dominated headlines around the world, fuelling a debate over the rights of people who opt to remain unvaccinated as governments take hard measures amid the pandemic.
The controversy also became a political touchstone for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for the federal election due by May.
His government has faced criticism for its handling of Djokovic's visa application and political opponents continued their attack on his administration yesterday.
New South Wales senator and Labor Party shadow minister Kristina Keneally tweeted it was the "failure of the Morrison government's competence and leadership" that resulted in the saga and called for his resignation.
But the deportation of Djokovic, whose medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine as a result of his past infection was deemed invalid for entry to Australia, is set to prove popular with voters who advocate for tough border controls.
Mr Morrison welcomed the court's ruling, saying the decision will help "keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".
"It's now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer," he added.
Opinion polls and the Australian media reflected that the general sentiment Down Under was overwhelmingly in favour of Djokovic's deportation.
Many were angered the tennis ace had, in the first place, found a backdoor to enter Australia despite the country enduring some of the world's longest Covid-19 lockdowns and where more than 90 per cent of adults are vaccinated.
But Djokovic was not without his supporters in his native Serbia as well as Serbian-Australians and some of his peers.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic yesterday said: "I think that the court decision is scandalous, I am disappointed, I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning, or better to say not functioning, in some other countries."
Canadian world No. 134 Vasek Pospisil tweeted: "There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn't be more obvious. This is not his (Djokovic's) fault."
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS