ATP Laments 'Regrettable' Djokovic call

MELBOURNE • Men's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday flew out of Australia after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping nearly two weeks of drama over the country's Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which starts today.

The Serb headed to Melbourne's airport hours later, escorted by federal agents until he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.

The saga started with the detainment of the defending Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion on Jan 6, before his court-ordered release on Jan 10 because of a technicality.

But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke stepped in to use his broad discretionary powers last Friday to cancel Djokovic's visa for the second time, leading to another day in detention before his appeal was heard and dismissed.

After the ruling, the "extremely disappointed" 34-year-old said: "I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love."

In cancelling Djokovic's visa for the second time, Mr Hawke said the star could be a threat to public order because his presence as a famous unvaccinated athlete would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amid Australia's worst coronavirus outbreak, with daily record number of cases.

Chief Justice James Allsop said that the court ruling was based on the lawfulness and legality of that decision in the context of the grounds of appeal Djokovic's legal team lodged.

"It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision," Allsop added, with details behind the ruling to be released in coming days.

The men's ATP Tour accepted the decision, but called it "deeply regrettable". "Ultimately, decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected," a statement read.

"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport's greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game."

The visa saga has dominated headlines around the world, fuelling a debate over the rights of people who opt to remain unvaccinated as governments take hard measures amid the pandemic.