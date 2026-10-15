ATP eyes US$350 million player compensation, welfare boost by 2028

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ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said that for tennis to stay strong, the sport has to keep evolving.

BENGALURU – The ATP outlined plans on Oct 15 to substantially boost its bonus pool and reshape its rankings and calendar from 2028 under a package projected to lift player compensation to US$350 million (S$448.8 million) while seeking to ease growing concerns over player workload.

The men’s and women’s tours have faced mounting criticism over their demanding 11-month seasons, while players have pushed for a greater share of revenue and better welfare benefits amid wider concerns about the demands and costs of competing.

Under proposals presented by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, the men’s tour’s bonus pool would rise from US$21.5 million to US$50 million, with another US$25 million for year-end top-250 players and US$30 million annually for pensions covering 300 players.

“Tennis is in a strong position today,” Gaudenzi wrote in an open letter released on Oct 15.

“Our events continue to grow, fans are engaging with the sport in more ways than ever and player earnings have reached record levels. To stay strong, the sport has to keep evolving.

“We have a responsibility to strengthen competition, better align incentives and extend support to more players, helping them to address the costs of competing on the tour.”

Clearer structure for tour

Subject to further consultation and approval, the ATP’s central player compensation would exceed US$100 million from 2028, with prize money and profit-sharing taking total player compensation to a projected US$350 million before any Grand Slam prize money is taken into account.

The ATP also plans to give results at its biggest events greater rankings weight, reducing the incentive for players to chase points elsewhere after poor performances, while creating dedicated tournament-category weeks for a clearer structure.

The new ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia will form part of that structure, with the ATP adding that players remained free to compete across the full breadth of the tour.

Players have become increasingly vocal about the physical toll of the season, arguing that the relentless schedule leaves too little time for recovery and increases the risk of fatigue and injury.

The rankings system has also come under scrutiny, with some players arguing that the pursuit of points can encourage them to keep competing even at non-mandatory events, making it harder to carve out meaningful breaks during the season.

The ATP said it would review the long-term structure of its competition formats, including potential changes to its doubles draws, with any prize money reallocated expected to go towards singles qualifying and early-round payouts.

Earlier in 2026 , doubles players reacted angrily to suggestions that the tour planned to reduce the size of draws at tournaments, with the ATP arguing that it was looking at ways to create a more sustainable long-term model for the format.

‘More coherent for all’

Gaudenzi, 53, who in February was re-elected for a third term through 2028, said the ATP’s proposals would help players plan their seasons better, reward performances at the biggest events and broaden support.

The Italian added that the ATP would continue developing the proposals with its player and tournament advisory councils and board, aiming to bring a final package forward at its year-end meetings in Turin.

“OneVision has already helped strengthen our tour and the sport of tennis,” Gaudenzi said of his organisation’s long-term strategic plan.

“The next phase is an opportunity to make the season more coherent for players and fans and to ensure that the growth of the sport creates opportunity across the tour.

“Our immediate focus is the ATP Tour, but the ambition reaches further: ensuring tennis wins the competition for the next generation of fans.” REUTERS