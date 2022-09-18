ATP Challenger Tour prize purse up 60%, more events

LONDON - Prize money on the Challenger Tour will jump 60 per cent in 2023 from its 2022 level as part of a plan to boost earnings for players on the feeder circuit, the men's ATP Tour said on Friday.

For next season, total prize money on the Challenger Tour will rise to US$21.1 million (S$29.7 million) from US$13.2 million in 2022, with the 2023 calendar also having 12 more events on the second-tier circuit, up from the current 183.

"The Challenger Tour is the launch pad of men's professional tennis. Today's announcement is a critical step forward for the entire ecosystem," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"The new plan increases earnings potential for players and improves the balance of tournament categories, surfaces and regions.

"It also puts a renewed focus on raising tournament standards. This is also just the beginning. Our team is committed to delivering further enhancements in the coming months and years."

Earlier in 2022, the men's governing body said its flagship Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will be held over 12 days and with bigger draw sizes from 2023. That raised questions over the fate of smaller 250 events on the men's calendar with the ATP's strategic plan aimed at boosting revenue from media and television rights.

The ATP also said that it will reduce the number of categories on the Challenger Tour to four from six while introducing three new premium Challenger 175 events - with US$220,000 in prize money - during the second week of the Masters events in Indian Wells, Rome and Madrid.

"The health of the ATP Challenger Tour is critical for the future of our sport, and our in-depth review revealed significant opportunities to strengthen this pathway," said Richard Glover, the vice-president of the ATP Challenger Tour.

"Whilst we are taking a long-term approach to growing the Challenger Tour, these changes will provide an immediate boost from 2023 onwards.

"We look forward to executing these reforms next season and building on this progress in the near future. There is more to come, so watch this space."

REUTERS