Philippines tennis body seeks WTA exemption as Eala skips China Open for Asian Games

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Alexandra Eala of Philippines during their US Open third-round match against Iva Jovic of the United States on Sept 5.

MANILA – The Philippines Tennis Association (PHILTA) has filed a request with the WTA on behalf of Alexandra Eala, requesting an exemption from the mandatory China Open so that the world No. 18 can represent her country at the Asian Games.

Eala, who has become a fan-favourite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games, which begin on Sept 19 and conclude on Oct 4.

However, the Aichi-Nagoya Games schedule overlaps with the mandatory WTA 1000 tournament China Open, which starts in Beijing on Sept 30.

Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty, and may attract fines.

“We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her,” PHILTA secretary-general John Rey Tiangco said in a statement to media on Sept 15.

Reuters has reached out to the WTA for a comment.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Janice Tjen withdrew from the Asian Games as she was unable to secure an exemption from participating in the China Open.

Eala, however, will compete at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA’s decision, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said in a statement.

“The WTA has its rules and breaking the rules has penalties. But Alex will be in Nagoya, for flag and country,” he added. REUTERS