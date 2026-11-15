Aryna Sabalenka sorry for outburst in Elina Svitolina WTA Finals defeat

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Aryna Sabalenka rects while playing Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day six of the WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Nov 13 in Indian Wells, California.

LOS ANGELES - Aryna Sabalenka apologised on Nov 14 after an on-court outburst during her defeat to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Footage shared widely on social media appeared to show the former world number one swearing in a tirade that some commenters interpreted as directed towards Svitolina or Ukrainians in general.

However, Sabalenka said on Nov 14 that she lost her cool due to the behaviour of spectators during Nov 13’s 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat, which sent the four-time Grand Slam-winner crashing out.

“I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online,” Sabalenka wrote in a post on Instagram.

“My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes and I reacted emotionally in the moment.

“That said, I should have handled my frustration differently and I apologise to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

Svitolina has refused to shake hands with tennis players from Russia and its regional ally Belarus since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. AFP