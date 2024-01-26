Aryna Sabalenka banks on emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE – Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident that she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open final on Jan 27, but the fast-rising Chinese star believes destiny is on her side.

World No. 2 Sabalenka is favourite to claim a second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena against a player getting her first taste of such a momentous occasion, and who reached the last two without meeting a seed.

“I would say emotionally I’ll be very ready to fight, not going crazy,” said the Belarusian, who is bidding to become the first woman since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to mount a successful title defence at Melbourne Park.

“When you play your first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you’re like third time in the finals, you’re like, ‘OK, it’s a final, it’s OK’.

“It’s just another match, and you’re able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game.”

Sabalenka, 25, beat Elena Rybakina in Melbourne last season for her maiden Grand Slam crown.

She followed up by making the French Open semi-finals and at Wimbledon before losing to Coco Gauff in the final of the US Open. On her way to the Flushing Meadows title decider, she defeated Zheng in the quarter-finals.

While 12th seed Zheng cannot compete in the experience stakes, the 21-year-old has been on a rapid rise to stardom and has shown she has the temperament and game to handle pressure situations.

Ranked just 143rd heading into the 2021 season, she rose to No. 28 a year later and will enter the world’s top 10 for the first time next week on the back of her Australian exploits.

Zheng, nicknamed affectionately by her fans as “Queen Wen”, is the first Chinese finalist in Melbourne since Li Na won the title in 2014, and only the second after her idol to get so far at any Grand Slam.

She has been taking inspiration and advice from Li – who is in Melbourne – and feels that it is her destiny to win on the 10-year anniversary of her compatriot’s title triumph.

“I believe in the destiny, yes, I do,” she said, while admitting that how she handles being in a final is the big unknown against a player of Sabalenka’s calibre.

All of her opponents en route to the final were outside the top 50.

“I know there is still another fight to go. I’m trying to control my emotion,” she added.

“Because, you know, to arrive in the final, everybody needs to face the pressure in the final. Who can deal better and perform their tennis is the one who’s going to win the match. That’s one of my challenges. I need to deal with it.

“And she’s also the biggest hitter on the tour. She got the biggest serve, biggest forehand, big backhand. She’s a really complete player.”