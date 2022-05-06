Arab trailblazer Jabeur reaches 1st Masters final

MADRID • The last time Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic faced each other was in January 2017.

So the Madrid Open crowd had been eagerly anticipating yesterday's last-16 match-up between three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, once part of tennis' "Big Four" before injuries derailed his career, and top-ranked Djokovic.

However, their 37th career meeting will have to wait after the Scot, ranked 78th, pulled out of the clay-court tournament just before his clash with the Serbian ace.

Organisers said he was "ill and not in a position to play".

Djokovic, who is still finding his rhythm after competing sparingly this year, now moves directly into a quarter-final against last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz today.

The Pole beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-2 yesterday. Hurkacz has never beaten Djokovic in three career head-to-head meetings.

In the other last-16 matches yesterday, Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Briton Dan Evans 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals.

The world No. 8 bounced back from 1-3 down in the opening set to wrap up a hard-fought victory, his third in five meetings against the same opponent.

Rublev, fresh off his victory at last week's Serbia Open, finished the match with 46 winners, 34 of which came off the forehand wing, as he reached his seventh Masters 1000 quarter-final.

But with either world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas or Grigor Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, waiting in the last eight, he knows he has to be less sloppy.

"I'm going on court thinking for sure today I'm going to do everything and I will be calm, and then I'm doing really stupid and easy mistakes," said Rublev. "Then I manage somehow to calm down."

Second seed Alexander Zverev also reached the last eight after Lorenzo Musetti retired while 6-3, 1-0 down.

In the women's draw, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur sealed her first WTA 1000 final appearance after downing Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3. The Russian previously held a 6-1 record against Jabeur.

Already the highest-ever ranked Arab player, the world No. 10 now has the opportunity to make more history in tomorrow's final, when she takes on either Swiss Jil Teichmann or American Jessica Pegula.

The result of their semi-final was not available by press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP MADRID MASTERS

Q-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm & tomorrow, 2am