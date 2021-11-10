Anyone's game in Mexico

GUADALAJARA (Mexico) • The increasingly unpredictable nature of women's tennis will be on display in Guadalajara today when a severely depleted field brings the curtain down on a tumultuous 2021 season at the WTA Tour Finals.

With 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams injured, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on an extended hiatus and Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty opting to skip the event, an all-European eight-woman field will be left to compete for the season-ending title.

It marks the final stop of a season where the only certainty has been uncertainty. That point is reflected by the fact that this season's four Major finals featured eight different players.

Only two of this year's finalists have travelled to Mexico for the WTA Finals - Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the world No. 3, who won the French Open in June, and compatriot Karolina Pliskova, who was beaten by Barty at Wimbledon.

Six of the eight players in the field are playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, with Pliskova and Spain's Garbine Muguruza the only veterans.

The tournament - moved from its usual home in Shenzhen, China, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the axing of last year's edition - sees the field split into two groups of four.

The winners and runners-up of the groups advance to the semi-finals.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka starts the event as top seed, qualifying for the Finals after a season which saw wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid followed by runs to the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Third seed Pliskova, meanwhile, has yet to enter the winners' circle this season, with the highlight remaining her march to the final at Wimbledon.

Greece's Maria Sakkari, seeded fourth, is also chasing her first title of the year. As the only Slam champion in the line-up, the second-seeded Krejcikova could well emerge as the player to beat.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, last year's winner at Roland Garros, is seeded fifth and looking to claim a third tournament in 2021 after wins in Adelaide and Rome.

Spanish sixth seed Muguruza, who failed to go further than the fourth round at a Slam this year, is also chasing a third title after wins in Dubai and Chicago.

Compatriot Paula Badosa arrives in Guadalajara fresh from a confidence-boosting victory in Indian Wells last month, the second title of her career after the seventh seed's win in Belgrade in May.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit is the final and eighth seed, but she is in form, having won four events in the past three months.

Sabalenka, Swiatek, Sakkari and Badosa were on Monday drawn into "Group Chichen Itza", while Krejcikova, Pliskova, Muguruza and Kontaveit are in "Group Teotihuacan".

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are the alternates for this event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA FINALS

