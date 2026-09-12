Antonio returns to English football with Watford move

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Sept 12 - Watford have signed Michail Antonio on a free transfer on a one-year deal, bringing the former West Ham United forward back to English football.

The 36-year-old, West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, was in a serious road accident in December 2024 when his car hit a tree on the way home from training. He broke his thigh bone in four places and did not play for the club again.

Antonio left West Ham in August 2025 after the London club opted not to renew his contract. They were relegated to the second-tier Championship after finishing 18th in the Premier League the last season.

He joined Qatari side Al-Sailiya in March, his first club since undergoing surgery following the accident.

"It's a good set of boys here," Antonio said in a statement on Friday. "They are focused and ready to show their abilities this season.

"Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can.

"I've scored a few goals against Watford! So hopefully I can score some for Watford now when I'm fully up to speed."

Watford are 12th in the Championship with eight points from six matches. REUTERS