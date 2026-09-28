Amanda Anisimova ends season early due to recurring wrist injury

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Amanda Anisimova (pictured) of the US during her third round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the US Open in New York, on Sept 5.

BANGALORE - American Amanda Anisimova said on Sept 28 she would end her 2026 season early to recover from a recurring wrist injury.

The 25-year-old’s last match came at the US Open, where she suffered a surprise third-round defeat by Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Anisimova had been due to begin her Asian swing at the Singapore Open but withdrew before the tournament because of the injury. She also pulled out of this week’s China Open in Beijing, where she won the title last year with a victory over Linda Noskova in the final.

“Hi everyone, I will be wrapping up my season for the year. I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027,” Anisimova wrote on Instagram.

Unlikely to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals championship at home, Anisimova will also skip the Wuhan Open and will instead focus on recovery ahead of the 2027 season, hoping to return for the Australian Open. REUTERS