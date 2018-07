Angelique Kerber and seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams embracing on Centre Court yesterday, as the German celebrated her third Grand Slam title and first at the All England Club in London. The 30-year-old won 6-3, 6-3 in the final to end the American's 20-match Wimbledon winning run. The 11th seed is the first German to win at Wimbledon since Steffi Graf in 1996.