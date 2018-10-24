Angelique Kerber

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.
A There are a lot of great athletes... Roger (Federer).
Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.
A I like to watch football especially in Germany, because it's really huge, so I'm really a big football fan. I like Bayern Munich, that's my favourite club.
Q Last movie that you made you cry.
A I'm watching right now Game Of Thrones, so there's not a lot to cry (laughs).
Q What sets Singapore apart from other host cities?
A It is a great city. Everybody is really nice here. You can do a lot of things - sightseeing, but you have also great places where you can go for dinner or just for coffee. It's great to be back in Singapore.
Q Do you think there should be on-court coaching for Grand Slams?
A If you are a good player, you can also play on your own.
Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked you.
A I'm getting always nice presents, like some photo book or teddy bears. This is what I really like, I'm lucky.
Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.
A I would say the serve from Serena (Williams), and the backhand from Roger maybe.
Q Biggest change in tennis in the last five years.
A How tennis has grown. It's much faster and you need to be more physical on court so you have to work really hard on your fitness.
Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.
A There are nice cities. All cities are great, you can drive all over Germany.
David Lee