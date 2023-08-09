Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev master Toronto wind to advance

TORONTO – Former Toronto Masters winners Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev were challenged by windy conditions on Tuesday, but both had the experience to power into the second round of the Canadian hard-court event.

Britain’s Murray worked through a marathon opening set before dominating the second for a 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

The 36-year-old Scotsman, with three Canadian titles on his resume, earned his first victory in the country since his 2015 trophy as he defeated the Italian in 2hr 8min in a challenging wind.

Germany’s Zverev, who defeated Roger Federer for the 2017 Canadian title, reached the second round by defeating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

“I’m really pleased to have won. Those were blustery conditions,” Murray said.

“The wind was changing conditions during the points. We knew it would be like this after hitting here this morning. The breeze added a bit of stress.

“It wasn’t always the prettiest tennis and in the wind like this it’s not that easy to play really high-power, high-pace tennis so I just tried to put balls in awkward places (for him) and hope for the best.”

Murray, who also lifted the trophy here in 2009 and 2010, won his only previous encounter with Sonego last February in Doha, saving three match points.

The Briton is ranked 40th to his opponent’s 39th and the closeness of their battle showed right from the start. The opening set lasted 90 minutes, with the two-time Wimbledon winner saving set points in the 10th game.

He then profitted from Sonego’s 44 unforced errors to sweep into the second round.

Murray also said getting through the first set was a challenge.

“It was tight, there were a lot of opportunities on both sides,” he said. “I managed to sneak through the tie-breaker, he probably got disappointed and I relaxed a bit in the second set.

“I hope to build confidence and win a few matches. I had success here but it was a long time ago. Hopefully I can build some momentum.”