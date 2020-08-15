Andreescu unfit for U.S. Open defence

NEW YORK • Just when US Open organisers received the first piece of good news after men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation, they were hit by another big-name withdrawal in women's singles defending champion Bianca Andreescu.

The 20-year-old Canadian, who defeated Serena Williams in last year's final for her maiden Grand Slam triumph, blamed the coronavirus pandemic for compromising her ability to prepare fully for the tournament.

Andreescu suffered a knee injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last October and has not played on the WTA Tour since, with the near five-month stoppage owing to the crisis not helping matters.

In an official statement on Thursday, she said: "After many discussions with those closest to me, I've made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year.

"I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level."

Her decision meant Flushing Meadows will be missing both reigning singles champions, as men's world No. 2 Rafael Nadal had earlier confirmed he would skip the event.

"The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career this far and I will miss not being there," said Andreescu.

"However, I realise that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.

"I want to express my appreciation to the United States Tennis Association and the WTA Tour for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon."

While organisers have decided to go ahead with the Grand Slam without fans and implement strict health and safety measures - including regular Covid-19 testing in a bid to stem the spread of the virus - many players remain unwilling to travel to the United States, which is the worst-hit country in the world.

The sixth-ranked Andreescu is the latest top-10 women's player to give the year's second Slam a pass, joining world No. 1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia, No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and seventh-ranked Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

Wimbledon champion and Romanian world No. 2 Simona Halep is said to be sitting on the fence, but Russian 2004 US Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova, Czech Barbora Strycova and China's Wang Xiyu are out.

The list of men's absentees includes Australia's Nick Kyrgios, Swiss Stan Wawrinka, France's Gael Monfils and Italian Fabio Fognini, while 20-time Slam winner Roger Federer of Switzerland has pulled out after undergoing knee surgery.

