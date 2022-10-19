Andreescu thrives in high altitude

NEW YORK - Although Guadalajara sits at more than 5,000 feet (1,524m) above sea level, Canadian Bianca Andreescu is unfazed by the challenge and was on a high after cruising past Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Monday.

"I definitely like the atmosphere here. I think the altitude helps me in a way, especially when I'm hitting winners," the former US Open tennis champion said.

"I feel like it just drags (the ball) around, which I actually like. I just wanted to come out, stay positive and give everything I have.

"I'm very happy with the consistency. Sometimes, I could've gone for more but I chose to be a little bit more safe.

"I didn't want to go for too much... there's a good balance."

She had no problem overcoming Teichmann, winning the first three games of the first set and cruising through the second as the Swiss served three double-faults.

Andreescu's win sets up a first career meeting with Petra Kvitova after the Czech put on a serving masterclass and crushed six aces to overpower Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5.

Six of the world's top 10 are expected to play in the hard-court tournament, the final WTA 1000-level event this season before the WTA Finals, with Polish world No. 1 and US Open winner Iga Swiatek absent after winning in San Diego on Sunday.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka swept past Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2.

The Belarusian, who reached the last 16 in New York but lost in her Ostrava opener earlier in October, dropped only three first-serve points in the first set and broke in the seventh game.

Her serve deteriorated in a choppy second set but her experience shone as she set up a second-round meeting with Spanish top seed Paula Badosa in a repeat of the 2021 Indian Wells final.

World No. 14 Belinda Bencic kept her hopes of qualifying for her second WTA Finals alive after she defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7 (10-12), 6-3.

The Swiss had lost to Fernandez in the third round of the 2022 French Open and also at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2020.

"I think every match with Leylah will be, and is, very close," Bencic said on court after her win.

Russian Liudmila Samsonova, who won in Cleveland and Tokyo in 2022 but lost her first-round match in San Diego, beat Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 and China's Zhu Lin defeated France's Alize Cornet 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The biggest upset of the day belonged to Colombian Camila Osorio, who broke 15th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova nine times on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory.

American Sloane Stephens, Belgian Elise Mertens, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Canadian Rebecca Marino all advanced to the second round after straight-set wins.

