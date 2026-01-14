Amateur outlasts pros for massive pay day at ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Australia’s Jordan Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating Taiwan's Joanna Garland in the 1 Point Slam exhibition event ahead of the 2026 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 14, 2026. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP) / - IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

An amateur tennis player from Sydney, Jordan Smith, struck gold on Jan 14, as he walked away with a cheque worth A$1 million (S$860,000) after holding his nerve to win the ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of the Australian Open.

The showdown pitted amateur players and celebrities against an elite field of 24 professionals, which included the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales state champion, got the better of two-time Australian Open winner Sinner and women’s world No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, before beating Joanna Garland in the final.

Chinese Taipei’s Garland, the women’s No. 117, had reached the final after beating world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Maria Sakkari.

“I don’t know any more. Coming into tonight, I was just happy to win one point. I was so nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. It was a great experience,” said Smith, who added that he planned to buy a house with his winnings.

The event, part of the expanded opening week of the major, featured an elimination draw with “rock, paper, scissors” used to determine who will serve or receive, and the winner of the point going through to the next round.

Amateurs were allowed two serves, but ATP or WTA-ranked players could only have one go.

Greece’s Sakkari, a former world No. 3, knocked out the men’s top-ranked player Alcaraz after he netted a drop shot.

“The drop shot is my shot, I don’t know what happened,” the nonplussed Spaniard said.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek exited at the hands of Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who drew gasps from the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena when he caught world No. 10 Alexander Bublik by surprise with an underhand serve.

“I gave him a taste of his own medicine,” Martinez said of Bublik, who is known for his phenomenal touch and penchant for trick shots.

The Australian Open runs from Jan 18 to Feb 1 at Melbourne Park. REUTERS