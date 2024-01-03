Amanda Anisimova comeback halted by Marie Bouzkova at Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND – Marie Bouzkova, with her “freshness and aggression”, ended Amanda Anisimova’s return to tennis at the Auckland Classic on Jan 3 as she romped to a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win.
The 22-year-old American Anisimova, who took an indefinite break from tennis last May for mental health reasons, had no answer to her Czech opponent’s superior movement and shot-making.
“It couldn’t get any better for me, I just stayed really solid and tried to be really aggressive when I could because obviously Amanda is such a huge hitter,” Bouzkova said.
“Obviously it’s the start of the year so we’re still pretty fresh and I’m taking advantage of that right now.”
Although her ranking has ballooned to 373rd, former teenage sensation Anisimova has been granted a special exemption to compete at the Australian Open, which will take place from Jan 14 to 28.
After impressing in her first match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Jan 1, she struggled for timing and appeared to lack motivation as she was bundled out in just 51 minutes.
By contrast, everything came off for 25-year-old sixth seed Bouzkova, who has climbed to a career-high world ranking of 23rd. The Czech’s quarter-final will be against the winner of the high-profile match on Jan 4 between Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina and British wildcard Emma Raducanu.
Meanwhile, Diane Parry pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament to date, fighting back to beat third-seeded Ukranian Lesia Tsurenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The unseeded former junior world No. 1 from France said she started going for her shots after a sub-par first set.
“I was a little bit tight at the beginning, I wasn’t feeling good but I tried to stay positive because I knew I could do better,” said Parry, the world No. 76.
Her next opponent is the 71st-ranked Wang Xiyu from China who upset sixth-seeded compatriot Wang Xinyu 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2).
American world No. 31 Emma Navarro beat Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-2.
“I’m finding my groove a little bit, second match of the year, so it’s good to have some court time behind me,” Navarro said. “I’m happy with my performance today and that I’m able to move on and keep playing some tennis here in Auckland.”
US Open champion and top seed Coco Gauff faces Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova on Jan 4. AFP