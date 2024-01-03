Amanda Anisimova comeback halted by Marie Bouzkova at Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND – Marie Bouzkova, with her “freshness and aggression”, ended Amanda Anisimova’s return to tennis at the Auckland Classic on Jan 3 as she romped to a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win.

The 22-year-old American Anisimova, who took an indefinite break from tennis last May for mental health reasons, had no answer to her Czech opponent’s superior movement and shot-making.

“It couldn’t get any better for me, I just stayed really solid and tried to be really aggressive when I could because obviously Amanda is such a huge hitter,” Bouzkova said.

“Obviously it’s the start of the year so we’re still pretty fresh and I’m taking advantage of that right now.”

Although her ranking has ballooned to 373rd, former teenage sensation Anisimova has been granted a special exemption to compete at the Australian Open, which will take place from Jan 14 to 28.

After impressing in her first match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Jan 1, she struggled for timing and appeared to lack motivation as she was bundled out in just 51 minutes.

By contrast, everything came off for 25-year-old sixth seed Bouzkova, who has climbed to a career-high world ranking of 23rd. The Czech’s quarter-final will be against the winner of the high-profile match on Jan 4 between Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina and British wildcard Emma Raducanu.