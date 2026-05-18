All England Club's first female CEO Bolton to leave role this year

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May 18 - Sally Bolton, the first female chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club which stages Wimbledon, will step down from her role after this year's Championships end in July, the club announced on Monday.

Bolton, the former chief executive of Wigan rugby league and Orrell rugby union clubs, replaced Richard Lewis in 2020 when he left the position after an eight-year stint.

During her six-year tenure, Bolton oversaw Wimbledon's safe return to the circuit following a disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she later supported the development of the club's long-term vision to expand the site.

Bolton, who also implemented several structural changes to the schedule of the Grand Slam, including the shift to a 14-day Championships, said she was honoured to serve in her role.

"I am proud of what we achieved together - particularly bringing The Championships back following the pandemic and in shaping a clear path for the future," Bolton said.

"The All England Club is a special institution, and I look forward to seeing it continue to flourish in the years ahead."

Bolton's departure comes at a time when the leading men's and women's players ramp up the pressure on organisers of the four Grand Slams with demands for greater financial rewards.

The All England Club said that details of Bolton's successor would be announced in due course.

This year's Wimbledon runs from June 29 to July 12. REUTERS