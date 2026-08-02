Alexandra Eala stuns Naomi Osaka to book Washington final against Jessica Pegula

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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacting after defeating Japan’s Naomi Osaka during their WTA Washington Open semi-final on Aug 1.

WASHINGTON – Alexandra Eala stunned former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 on Aug 1 to reach the Washington Open women’s final, where she will face third-ranked Jessica Pegula.

The 21-year-old Filipina delivered an impressive victory over the four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan to reach her second career WTA final, having lost the first in 2025 at Eastbourne.

“I’m super proud of my performance. I played really well and I had a great mentality and I stayed locked in until the end,” said Eala, set to jump to a career-best 24th in the world rankings.

Earlier in the tournament, she had ousted second seed Elina Svitolina for her sixth top-10 victory of 2026 and 2025 Washington champion Leylah Fernandez.

The semi-final was the first meeting of the Asian stars, with Eala facing one of the idols of her youth.

“She definitely has aura and she definitely has power,” Eala said of Osaka. “I remember watching her finals in the Australian Open and US Open, so really a great experience to share the court with her and I’m really happy I was able to produce that level against her.”

Osaka, ranked 13th, was thwarted in her bid for an eighth career WTA title and first since taking the 2021 Australian Open.

“I hit a lot of unforced errors, so that was probably one of the main reasons for the loss,” said the 28-year-old.

Pegula, seeking her 12th career WTA title and third of the year, eliminated Russia’s Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Pegula said of the upcoming final. “Alex, I’m a big fan of her. She’s the future of the tour and she’s already here.”

Pegula, who won her first WTA title in 2019 at Washington, fell behind 5-2 against Shnaider, but the 32-year-old American top seed battled back to reach her fourth final of 2026.

A semi-finalist at this year’s Australian Open, Pegula has lifted trophies at Dubai and Charleston this season.

‘More well rounded’

Pegula beat Eala in a 2025 Miami semi-final in their only career meeting to date.

“I’m more well rounded. I’m physically a little bit better. I’ve improved on a couple of my strokes. Serve has also improved quite a bit,” Eala said of her game then and now.

The men’s final will pit the United States’ world No. 10 Taylor Fritz against 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar.

World No. 24 Jodar came from behind to beat Chile’s 30th-ranked Alejandro Tabilo 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz fired 13 aces in ousting 33rd-ranked countryman Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

“I dug very deep just to keep holding,” said Fritz, who is seeking an 11th career ATP title and first since 2025 at Eastbourne.

Jodar, assured of cracking the world rankings’ top 20 next week, won his first ATP title in April at Morocco.

Tabilo, ranked 30th, seeks his fourth career ATP trophy after winning at Auckland and Mallorca in 2024 and Chengdu in 2025. AFP