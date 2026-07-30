Alexandra Eala beats defending champ Leylah Fernandez at Washington Open

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The win continues a breakout season for Eala, who in June made global headlines at Wimbledon to become the first Philippines player to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam.

WASHINGTON - Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala dumped out defending champion Leylah Fernandez to reach the quarter-finals of the Washington Open on July 29.

Eala, 21, defeated the seventh seed from Canada 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) for a place in the WTA Tour tournament’s last eight, battling back from 5-1 down in an epic second set.

It continues a breakout season for Eala, who in June made global headlines beating Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon to become the first Philippines player to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam, and has soared to 28th in the world rankings.

Eala took the first set 6-2, exploiting multiple unforced errors from Fernandez. The roles reversed early in the second set, which Fernandez led 5-1.

But Eala battled back to lead 6-5 before Fernandez finally held serve to force a tie-break.

Eala stormed into a 3-0 tie-break lead. Fernandez gained a foothold after a long rally, but Eala’s stunning cross-court forehand gave her five match points. She required only one.

“Everything’s kind of a blur right now. I really made an effort to stay in the moment, and I was ready for anything that could have happened,” said Eala.

“And luckily – well, it wasn’t a lot of luck – but luckily it went my way.”

Fernandez had beaten Eala in straight sets in Stuttgart earlier in 2026.

Victory meant Eala reaches her fifth quarter-final of a superb season, with either second-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or Uzbekistan’s Polina Kudermetova awaiting in the next round.

Eala has been tipped to become a star of the women’s game since defeating Swiatek to reach the Miami Open semi-finals in 2025, and stoked that hype further with her recent Wimbledon run.

She enjoys huge support from her native Philippines, where she is already the South-east Asian nation’s biggest female sports star in recent years.

On July 28 in Washington D.C., Eala had rallied to defeat China’s Zheng Qinwen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 after 2hr 26min. AFP