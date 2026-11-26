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Alexander Zverev’s Germany miss out on Davis Cup semi-finals with defeat by Great Britain

BOLOGNA, Italy – Great Britain booked their place in the semi-finals of tennis’ Davis Cup with a 2-1 victory over Alexander Zverev’s Germany in Bologna on Nov 26.

The men’s world No. 1 won his singles match as he saw off Arthur Fery, the man he beat in the 2026 Wimbledon semi-finals, 6-3, 6-2.

But that was only good enough to level the tie after Cameron Norrie had seen off Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the opening singles match.

The tie came down to the doubles which pitted Great Britain’s Henry Patten, the world No. 1 in doubles, and Neal Skupski, ranked world No. 3, against the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Britons sailed through the first set 6-2 but had to work harder in the second as it went all the way to a tiebreak.

Skupski served for the match at 6-5 but a nervy volley went wide to give the Germans a lifeline. His next serve was clean and gave Great Britain their second match point.

This time a brisk cross-court backhand sealed a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) victory to send Great Britain into the semi-finals for the first time in seven years.

“It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point,” said Patten. “It makes it a lot easier for me.”

Great Britain, who last won the Davis Cup with Andy Murray in 2015, will face Austria or Spain in the semi-finals on Nov 28.

“We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practise a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday,” said Skupski.

Three-time defending champions Italy will take on the Czech Republic in the first semi-final on Nov 27. AFP