Alcaraz 'very well' after positive virus test, to miss Davis Cup

MADRID • With Davis Cup holders Spain already missing the injured Rafael Nadal, the team suffered another big blow on Thursday after Carlos Alcaraz was ruled out of the tournament following his positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

The announcement by Spain's tennis federation (RFET) came on the eve of their Group A opener with Ecuador in Madrid yesterday.

"I wanted to communicate that today I have tested positive for Covid-19 which will prevent me from playing the Davis Cup that I was so excited about," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram. "At the moment, I am very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it progresses. A lot of encouragement to the whole team, I will be cheering and watching on television."

The RFET added the rest of the Spanish team had undergone another round of polymerase chain reaction tests earlier on Thursday.

Alcaraz, 18, has enjoyed a breakthrough year on the ATP Tour, winning his first title - the Croatia Open - in July before rounding off the season with victory at the Next Gen ATP Finals this month.

The 32nd-ranked teenager also became the youngest male Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 31 years when he reached the last eight at the US Open.

On top of missing Nadal, Spain have also been hit by the withdrawal of world No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut earlier this week because of an abdominal injury.

Agut has been replaced by world No. 45 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, while 60th-ranked Pedro Martinez will take Alcaraz's spot.

Sweden, Croatia and France secured opening wins over Canada, Australia and the Czech Republic respectively on Thursday.

The group winners and the two best runners-up will progress to the quarter-finals next week, with the final in Madrid on Dec 5.

DAVIS CUP FINALS

Day 3, Group D: Australia v Hungary (StarHub Ch202, 4.50pm), Gp A: Russian team v Ecuador (Ch201), Gp F: Serbia v Germany (Ch204) - 10.50pm