World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

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Spain's Carlos Alcaraz injured his wrist during the first round of the Barcelona Open and subsequently pulled out of tournaments in Madrid and Rome and then Roland Garros.

LONDON - Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of regaining his Wimbledon title have been dashed with the two-time champion announcing on May 19 he is withdrawing as he recovers from a wrist injury.

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to play, I am obliged to withdraw from both Queen’s and Wimbledon,” said Spaniard Alcaraz, who lost to world number one Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final.

“These are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open and subsequently pulled out of tournaments in Madrid and Rome and then Roland Garros, where he is the reigning two-time champion.

The world number two became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in January with his triumph at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old holds a 22-3 record this season and also won a title in Doha.

Wimbledon will be only the third Grand Slam that Alcaraz has missed since making his main draw debut at the 2021 Australian Open.

Alcaraz’s injury has stopped him continuing his exciting rivalry with Italian Sinner, 24, who is firm favourite to triumph in Paris and London. AFP