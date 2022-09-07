Alcaraz, Sinner set up next-generation clash

NEW YORK - On a day when a famed Spanish veteran crashed out in New York, his much younger compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz, defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in one of the latest-ever finishes at the US Open to reach the last eight, where he will meet another young talent Jannik Sinner.

After battling for 3hr 53min on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain and where Rafael Nadal lost to American Frances Tiafoe earlier, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic's return hit the net.

The sizeable crowd on the main show court at Flushing Meadows gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.23am.

"Honestly, I have no idea," Alcaraz said on court when asked how he managed to clinch victory.

"It was pretty, pretty tough at the beginning of the fifth set (being a) break down. Marin was playing unbelievable. But I believe in myself all the time.

"Of course the support today in Arthur Ashe was crazy. Without you guys, it wouldn't be possible to win this match tonight, so thank you very much for the support.

"I would say 100 per cent of the energy I put in the fifth set was thanks to you. Unbelievable."

Cilic, 33, seemed to have wrested the momentum back when he broke Alcaraz's serve late in the fourth set to level the contest at 2-2 and started the deciding stanza with another break in the opening game.

But Alcaraz, who thrilled the crowd with his athleticism during some breathtaking rallies, regained his composure to break Cilic in his next two service games and put himself on track for a third win this year against the Croat.

His victory over the 15th-seeded and 2014 champion Cilic ensured there will be a new men's Grand Slam winner on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world No. 1 when the ATP rankings are updated after the final.

The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semi-final spot.

Sinner also emerged victorious from a marathon contest against Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 after 3hr 47min. He has beaten Alcaraz in both meetings this year - in the fourth round at Wimbledon and in the final of the ATP 250 event in Umag.

"I played a couple of times against him. He's a great player, a really, really tough one," said Alcaraz. "I lost twice in the past two months, so I will have to be ready for this battle against Jannik."

