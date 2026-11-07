Alcaraz saves 2 match points to reach Paris Masters semis

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Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrating after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat on Nov 6.

PARIS - Carlos Alcaraz produced another miracle in the French capital as the seven-time Grand Slam champion fended off two match points to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Paris Masters semi-finals on Nov 6.

The 23-year-old fought back to win 6-7 (10-12), 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the last four of the event for the first time.

He will next take on former world No. 2 Casper Ruud on Nov 7 after the Norwegian eliminated Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

In scenes reminiscent of his iconic French Open final comeback win over Jannik Sinner last season, when he saved three championship points, Alcaraz again wowed the crowd in Paris as he snatched another improbable victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Probably this match is going to be one of the most special matches that I ever played, and I’m going to remember this match for a long time,” Alcaraz told reporters.

Despite playing only one match en route to the quarter-finals, Alcaraz showed no signs of rust as he seized his first break opportunity in the fifth game of the opening set, whipping a forehand passing shot around the stranded Fritz.

The Spaniard’s serve then started to wobble and Fritz pounced to break to love and level at 5-5.

In a tie-break of thrills and spills, both players had set points come and go before Alcaraz dumped a forehand wide to cede the opener to the Californian.

After recovering from 0-40 to hold early in the second set, Alcaraz pointed to his ear and held his fist aloft in a bid to get the Parisian crowd going – the first but not last call-back to his five-set Roland Garros epic.

But he continued to struggle to make inroads on Fritz’s serve and it was the American who produced the first break of the set in the seventh game.

Alcaraz staved off a match point and then secured a hold that kept his campaign alive with a sensational backhand slice from well wide of his own tramlines.

“After that game... I started to enjoy it because I just thought I pulled off great shots, great points, I started to smile, I started to bring the energy from the people to the match,” the former world No. 1 said.

A fine passing shot saved a second match point in the next game before Alcaraz wiped out the break and then completed his Houdini act by breaking Fritz again to set up a decider.

The rampant Murcian had a chokehold on the match and went in front 3-1 in the third set when Fritz pushed a volley wide.

Alcaraz still had to save break points in a match that always threatened another twist but, as it rumbled towards a conclusion, he brought up two match points on his own serve, sealing the first with a powerful forehand that Fritz could only get a frame on.

Shelton advances

Earlier, Ben Shelton edged Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in an all-American quarter-final.

The defeats for Paul and Fritz ended both players’ hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals, with American Frances Tiafoe and Spanish 20-year-old Rafael Jodar now set to make their debuts at the season-ending showpiece, which will run from Nov 15-22 in Turin.

“Frances has had an outstanding year. One of my best friends, and to see him make Turin for the first time is amazing,” Shelton said of the 28-year-old Finals debutant.

Shelton will meet Luca Van Assche in the last four after the Frenchman ended Australian Rinky Hijikata’s fairytale run from qualifying to the last eight. AFP