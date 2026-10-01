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Alcaraz overcomes teething trouble on tweaked serve to beat Michelsen in Tokyo

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FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 6, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during training REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 6, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during training REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Oct 1 - Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off minor wobbles on his retooled serve to dismantle unseeded American Alex Michelsen 7-6(1) 4-6 6-1 and keep his Japan Open title defence on track while several leading players made first-round exits in Tokyo on Thursday.

Alcaraz saved three set points before clinching a see-sawing opening set with a strong display in the tie-break but continued to experiment with his new sped-up service motion and was broken twice early in the next set.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who had shown glimpses of his best form en route to the US Open quarter-finals last month after his long injury layoff, recovered to move ahead but a double fault in the seventh game handed Michelsen a route back.

Michelsen capitalised and kept his composure in a tense finish to the second set where a fortunate netcord winner left Alcaraz stranded at the baseline and helped the 22-year-old American force a decider.

A couple of breathtaking points gave Alcaraz a 2-0 lead in the final set and the seven-time Grand Slam champion used the launch pad to close out a comfortable victory on a day of big upsets in the ATP 500 tournament.

The top seed's win came after third seed Taylor Fritz fell to qualifier Jaume Munar 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3, sixth seed Casper Ruud lost to Luciano Darderi 7-6(3) 6-3 and seventh seed Tommy Paul suffered a 6-1 6-2 defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.

Holger Rune, the former world number four who is stepping up his comeback from an Achilles injury, also crashed out following a 6-3 6-1 loss to Kyrian Jacquet. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.