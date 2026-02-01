Alcaraz outlasts Djokovic to complete career Grand Slam

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 - Carlos Alcaraz played dream-wrecker to Novak Djokovic again as he floored the record-chasing Serb 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 for a first Australian Open title on Sunday and became the youngest man to win all four majors.

Denying Djokovic an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, the 22-year-old Spaniard celebrated his seventh at a frenzied Rod Laver Arena where he lost to the same man in last year's quarter-finals.

"I think nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy to taste this moment," Alcaraz said at the trophy ceremony, thanking his team.

"Pre-season was a bit rough emotionally, we went through -- not hearing what the people were saying -- and did the right work.

"You were pushing me to do the right work, really grateful for everyone in that corner, this trophy is yours.

Don Budge's record as the youngest career Slam winner had stood for nearly 88 years since winning the 1938 French Open two days before his 23rd birthday.

Alcaraz's milestone may also last generations, having been achieved by one of the most devastating talents the game has seen.

Djokovic felt the full brunt of it as Alcaraz shrugged off an edgy start and ran the Serb into the ground while compatriot Rafa Nadal beamed from the front row.

Breaking the 10-times champion twice in each of the second and third sets to nudge in front, Alcaraz captured the decisive break at 6-5 in the fourth, claiming the contest on the first match point when Djokovic hit long.

Falling in a heap on the court, the overwhelmed Alcaraz rose to his feet and rushed to his player's box to celebrate with his "Vamos!"-shouting team.

Djokovic walked to Alcaraz's side of the net and gave him a hug and pat on the head.

GOLDEN YEARS

Earlier, the Serb was smiling ruefully as Alcaraz chased down pile-driving shots and returned them with interest.

It was, after all, like pages out of the Serb's playbook from his golden years.

Since winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 U.S. Open, drawing level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list, Djokovic has now been denied by Alcaraz in three major finals.

Djokovic was stung in back-to-back defeats at Wimbledon in 2023-24 but losing the first of his 11 finals at Melbourne Park, his most bankable Grand Slam, was a heavy blow.

He had fans laughing, though, in a gracious runner-up speech.

"Thank you very much, first and foremost to Carlos. Amazing tournament and two weeks, to your family, team, what you are doing is historic," Djokovic said.

"I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career... You're so young, you'll have a lot of time like myself."

Early on in the final, it seemed Djokovic might have another miracle in store after taking out Jannik Sinner in five sets in the semi-finals.

His forehand smashed through Alcaraz's defences for an early break and the Serb was in complete command.

Alcaraz reverted to top-spin bombs as he served at 5-2 down but watched helplessly as Djokovic leathered one to the forehand corner to bring up two set points.

With another furious return of serve, Djokovic had the set and the Serbian fans buzzing.

Having won barely a third of the points, Alcaraz then knuckled down.

At 1-1 in the second set, the game turned sharply as a shot from Alcaraz thrashed into the net cord for a free point when the ball dribbled over.

Exasperated, Djokovic blasted a wild forehand wide then missed a backhand volley to be broken for the first time.

The Serb's game duly imploded in a hail of errors as Alcaraz won four of the next five games to level the match at a set apiece.

Djokovic exited the court to regroup but Alcaraz went to another level when play resumed.

The Serb tried to go with him, cancelling one threat when Alcaraz chased down a lob with a 'tweener' through his legs.

Djokovic scrambled to hit a backhand around the net post, only for Alcaraz to pick it off in an open court to the delight of a clapping Rafa Nadal in the terraces.

Under relentless pressure, the Serb was broken again and was soon hanging by his fingernails.

Serving at 5-3 down, he began struggling with cramp.

He saved four set points but finally crumbled, swinging hard and wide down the line.

Djokovic called for a physio at the change of ends and popped a pill but there was little relief from Alcaraz.

He had to fight off six break points in an 11-minute service game to hold to 1-1 in the fourth set.

With tension rising, Djokovic jokingly invited Nadal to replace him then sought fuel from the crowd.

They roared when he raised a break point at 4-4 but gasped when he blew it with a forehand.

Djokovic stayed with Alcaraz but finally wavered on serve at 6-5, offering two match points before surrendering, the Grand Slam record bid again slipping through his fingers. REUTERS