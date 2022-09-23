Ailing Osaka out in Tokyo

TOKYO - Naomi Osaka's woes deepened when the struggling former world No. 1 pulled out of her home Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday after complaining of abdominal pain.

The 24-year-old Japanese was set to play Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round later in the day but withdrew before her match, saying her "body won't let her compete".

"It's an honour to be able to play at the Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan," Osaka said in a statement.

"This has and always will be a special tournament for me, and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me. Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year."

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, was looking to end a poor run of form in Tokyo, where she had been the defending champion from the last time the tournament was played in 2019.

She has plummeted to 48th in the world rankings after a wretched run that saw her crash out in the first round of her previous three tournaments.

Osaka's first-round match in Tokyo against Australia's Daria Saville lasted just seven minutes before her opponent collapsed with an injured knee.

Saville retired from the match and was later found to have torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

Osaka admitted on Monday that she had gone through "more down than up" this year.

"This year has been not the best year for me but I've learnt a lot about myself," she said, adding she was "happy to be healthy".

"Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now."

Osaka, whose last title victory came at the 2021 Australian Open, has been outside the top 10 throughout 2022 and endured first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens.

She withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles injury, after she had initially considered skipping the tournament because ranking points would not be awarded.

Osaka has also previously talked about her struggles with her mental health.

Her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open was just the latest blow for the tournament, which saw several big names knocked out in the early rounds.

Top seed Paula Badosa of Spain and second seed Caroline Garcia of France were eliminated in their opening matches, along with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova also lost 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia's Petra Martic in the second round on Thursday to become the latest casualty. Martic will next face China's Zhang Shuai.

Russian world No. 30 Liudmila Samsonova followed Martic into the quarter-finals later in the day, defeating China's Wang Xinyu 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Samsonova, who has now won 15 of her last 16 matches, will next take on Spanish third seed and two-time Slam winner Garbine Muguruza.

AFP

PAN PACIFIC OPEN

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 11am