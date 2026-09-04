Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Alexander Zverev goes the distance again at US Open as Gael Monfils bows out

Alexander Zverev was tested in another five-set match at the US Open.

NEW YORK – Top seed Alexander Zverev was put through the late-night ringer once more before booking his place in the third round of the US Open on Sept 4.

The German star, who had finished a five-set first round battle in the early hours of Sept 2, was again forced to go the distance before grinding out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 victory over France’s Quentin Halys.

The 4hr 33min slugfest was another gruelling outing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium show court for Zverev, who clinched victory at just after 2.15am local time.

Zverev admitted his performance was lacklustre, “but I won, that’s the most important thing”, he said.

He added: “Physically, I feel fine. I am proud, I think, to be physically quite strong. I just hope at some point I’ll start playing better tennis.

“I’m winning ugly right now. It’s also a skill to win ugly and when you’re not playing great tennis. I think I’ve mastered that right now.”

The 29-year-old, who has spent nearly 10 hours on court in his opening two matches, will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the next round.

Earlier on Sept 3, Russian veteran Karen Khachanov knocked out an ailing third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.

Khachanov, unseeded in 2026 but a familiar face in the latter stages of big tournaments, beat Auger-Aliaissime 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 26-year-old Canadian, a two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows, eked out a first-set tiebreaker against the hard-hitting Russian, who himself made the US Open semi-finals in 2022.

But Auger-Aliassime, who appeared to give up quickly on some balls, was undone by a rash of unforced errors in the subsequent sets. He made 47 in all, compared with 30 for Khachanov.

Khachanov also won several key points with blistering backhand down-the-line winners.

Karen Khachanov came into New York ranked 50th, his lowest since 2017. PHOTO: AFP

Auger-Aliassime said he began feeling unwell in the middle of the second set.

“I just couldn’t, feel well and was dizzy and seeing spots and couldn’t recover. I thought maybe it would pass, but it didn’t,” the Canadian said after the match.

Auger-Aliassime felt fine the last few days and had no problem before the match on Sept 3.

“I’m going to run some tests and see what comes out of it,” said Auger-Aliassime, who called Khachanov a “great player” but added that he was in no condition to advance.

“I cannot beat him or anybody in this draw feeling the way I felt today. So, if I cannot move, we’re not talking about tennis here. So, it’s unfortunate.”

Khachanov said he noticed after the third set that Auger-Aliassime was “down” physically.

He said: “At this point I don’t want to take out the credit from myself because I was staying there fighting three hours and a half almost you know, trying to bring the best effort.”

A fixture among the seeds at Grand Slam tournaments for most of the last decade, Khachanov, 30, came into New York ranked 50th, his lowest since 2017.

The Russian reached the third round of all three Grand Slams already played in 2026. But he had lost four matches in a row, including three straight first-round defeats at US Open hard court warm-ups.

“This year been challenging in general for me,” said Khachanov, who feels like more of an underdog than in the past.

“You have to focus step by step on every match and try to get this rhythm, this confidence, you know, and build your form and build your tennis.”

Monfils falls after defeat by Tien

Gael Monfils took a final Grand Slam bow, losing to American Learner Tien in straight sets but basking in a last showering of love from the New York crowd.

Tien, seeded 14th, defeated the French veteran 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

The Frenchman, who has said 2026 will be his last year on tour, kept Tien in his sights, but could never seize control.

“It was unbelievable atmosphere, amazing energy on the court,” Monfils said. “I gave my absolute all, even I think I went over, but Learner was a really tough one tonight.”

The unflappable Tien, a lefty skilled at moving opponents around the court and finishing with a big forehand or touch shot, saved all eight break points he faced over the 2hr 16min match.

But the American rising star was not the pick of the Big Apple crowd.

During the match, chants of “Monfils” erupted frequently, most loudly in the third set.

“It’s been a long ride,” Monfils said as he thanked the crowd.

“I felt all the love this year. You are my second best crowd. Of course, it can’t top Paris, but you are up there.”

Sept 3 marked Monfils’s 18th appearance at the New York Grand Slam, a run that began with a five-set first-round loss to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in 2005 when both men were teenagers.

His best showing came in 2016 when he reached the semi-finals, again losing to Djokovic.

Monfils has taken a finance job in wealth management for a Swiss company, but said: “I will always have a look on tennis because I love the sport.” AFP