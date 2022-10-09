'Aggressive' Tsitsipas awaits Djokovic

ASTANA - Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a final clash against 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic with a come-from-behind victory against Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Greek third seed won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

On Sunday, he will face Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Djokovic, whose semi-final opponent, world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, retired with an injury.

After losing a thrilling tie-break 8-6 in the second set, the Russian was unable to continue, leading Djokovic, who will make his 128th ATP Tour final appearance, to express his get-well wishes.

The Serb, who lost the first set 6-4, said: "I really hope that his injury is nothing too serious. I know Daniil, he's a great guy, he's a fighter, he's a big competitor.

"I'm shocked, really. He looked completely fine, but maybe the last seven, eight points, I saw him move slower."

Djokovic added that Medvedev told him he had pulled an adductor muscle in his leg.

"It was such a close match, particularly in the second set," the Serb said. "I would probably say he was a better player on the court in both sets. I was fighting and trying to find a way.

"I found a way to win the second, but I'm just sad for the tournament and for these people who were enjoying the battle, and for Daniil that it had to end this way."

Djokovic, who won his 89th ATP title in Tel Aviv last week, will now attempt to make it two titles in a row - a feat which he has yet to achieve in 2022 after a stop-start campaign owing to his unvaccinated status.

The world No. 7 will feel confident against Tsitsipas, having won seven of his nine contests against the 2019 ATP Finals champion.

However, the Greek world No. 6 will still be a stern test after mounting a comeback following his first-set loss.

"It was not easy, being a set down," said Tsitsipas.

"To have to deal with a very good opponent on the other side of the net made it an extremely physical battle. I am pleased with myself for being so determined to make it work so well."

On improving his head-to-head record against Rublev to 6-4, the 24-year-old added: "My mentality kind of changed. I played with more of an aggressive game style and didn't have anything by luck."

AFP

