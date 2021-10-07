After 'very cool' 3 weeks, US Open champ Raducanu is back on court

INDIAN WELLS (California) • Red carpet galas, top-tier endorsement deals and hitting with British royalty - the past three weeks have been a whirlwind for US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

But now the British sensation says that she is eager to get back to business.

"I'd say it has been a very cool three weeks," Raducanu said at Indian Wells on Tuesday as she prepares for her first tournament since her historic triumph at Flushing Meadows.

"I got to experience some great things that I probably never would have been able to do before," added the 18-year-old, who recently attended star-studded events including the Met Gala in New York and the premiere of the new James Bond film in London.

"But after that, I just went straight back to training and focusing on this competition and the upcoming ones I've got lined up."

Last month she became the first qualifier to win a Major when she beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the US Open, where she never dropped a set.

With the victory, she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament in 44 years, creating a frenzy in her home country.

She said that while she appreciates the support, she is determined to stay focused, opting mostly to stay home with her family since returning to England.

"I got some really cool invitations, and it felt nice to receive everyone's kind messages, but I didn't really get too caught up in it," she added.

"I just focused on my tennis and my training."

She singled out retired British player Tim Henman as being a key pillar of support at the US Open.

In Indian Wells, where she has a first-round bye, Raducanu is on a potential third-round collision course with her tennis idol, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep.

Since her victory, Raducanu announced she had parted ways with her coach Andrew Richardson and said she does not feel any pressure to quickly chose a replacement.

She will this week be assisted by former professional Jeremy Bates, a former British No. 1 who is the head of women's tennis at the sport's British governing body, the Lawn Tennis Association, but is still looking for a permanent coach.

"At the moment, I'm confident. Even though I'm quite young, I've got a lot of experience banked and at the end of the day, you're out there on your own," she said.

"You have to be your own coach on the court."

Meanwhile, she is excited by the thought of being part of a new generation of young women players, including the likes of her opponent in the US Open final, Fernandez, and fellow teen Coco Gauff of the United States.

"All of us are pushing each other," she said. "When you see one of the other players doing well you're also competitive and you want to do well.

"The women's game in general is so strong right now - the level is so high and anyone can win in any tournament. Hopefully we can play each other in many more tournaments to come."

