After Madrid title, Jabeur eyes more

MADRID • Ons Jabeur is hungry for more success after she claimed the biggest title of her career, becoming the first Arab or African player to win a WTA 1000 title thanks to her 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 victory over American Jessica Pegula on Saturday at the Madrid Open.

The Tunisian trailblazer picked up her second WTA trophy and is set to return to her career-high ranking of world No. 7 today.

Her long-stated goal is that her historic exploits on court lead to more Arab women taking up tennis - and becoming the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam in next month's French Open final would do wonders to achieve that, now that she has become a front-rank contender for the sport's greatest prize on clay.

Jabeur, the first Arab player, man or woman, to crack the top 10, owns a tour-leading 12 victories on clay so far this season and on Saturday, chalked up her 20th win this year.

"I honestly still can't believe it. I went through a roller coaster of emotions during the past few days, just after the semi-final. I was really stressed trying to breathe," said the 27-year-old, who had won just one of her previous five WTA finals - last June's Birmingham grass-court event.

"I really didn't want to get disappointed again. I thought my heart was going out of my chest today. I'm very happy and trying to realise that I won today really."

Jabeur improved to 2-4 in WTA finals and 3-2 in head-to-head against Pegula, who will also rise to a career-high 11th in the world today.

"I think for both of us, the last two weeks proved a lot. We've come a long way from a few years ago, we were ranked 75th and 76th, we were right next to each other. So that's pretty amazing," the beaten finalist told the victor during the trophy ceremony.

Like Jabeur, Pegula has been on a steady rise, winning 28 matches at WTA 1000 level since the start of the last season.

Only one player has tallied more victories within that span - world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Meanwhile, Jabeur has already switched her focus to her next tournament in Rome, where she faces Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the opening round today.

"Definitely all those matches I've won on clay will give me a lot of confidence. I'm just going to try to take as many (ranking) points as I can in Rome. I know I didn't play last year, so it's extra points for me," she said.

"When you're confident like that and you win a lot of matches, I think I should take this opportunity to go, like, really forward and win."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE