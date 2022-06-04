PARIS • This was not exactly the way Rafael Nadal wanted to celebrate turning 36.

The Spaniard reached the milestone age and his 14th French Open final yesterday, not by beating Alexander Zverev, but because his opponent had to retire due to injury.

It had been an absorbing contest on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with more than three hours played and not even two sets completed.

But moments before the second tie-break of the semi-final, with Nadal leading 7-6 (10-8), 6-6 the tie ended in horrendous fashion as Zverev suffered a serious ankle injury that left him screaming in anguish and in tears.

The German Olympic gold medallist was seen rolling around on the ground in a huge amount of pain and had to use a wheelchair and be helped from the court by medics.

A medical timeout was immediately called and after a delay, Zverev returned on crutches to shake both the umpire's and Nadal's hand as he confirmed the walkover.

The Paris crowd gave the reigning ATP Finals champion a standing ovation but that will be of little consolation to the world No. 3, who had hopes of claiming his first Major but instead may now see his season be cut prematurely.

Nadal later said that he felt sorry the match ended in this manner, adding: "Being in the final of Roland Garros one more time is a dream, no doubt, but at the same time, to finish that way... I have been there in the small room with Sascha before we came back out.

"To see him crying, it is a very tough moment. All the best to him and all the team.

"Very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament. He's a very good colleague on the (ATP) Tour, I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam.

"For the moment, he was very unlucky. The only thing I am sure is he is not going to win just one but more than one. I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery.

"It had been a super tough match, over three hours, and we didn't finish the second set. It's one of the biggest challenges on the tour today when he's playing at this super high level. It is difficult to say a lot of things in this situation."

Zverev's peers also expressed their shock on social media.

Rio Games gold medallist Monica Puig tweeted: "Heartbreaking for Zverev… he's fought so long and hard... hoping he's ok."

The Rafa Nadal Academy also tweeted a heartbreak emoji, saying: "Get well soon @AlexZverev."

Nadal will either face Croatia's Marin Cilic, the 20th seed, or Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud in tomorrow's final.

He can win a record-extending 22nd Slam - two more than nearest challengers world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer - and burnish his legacy as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

The other semi-final result was not available by press time but the "King of Clay" will be a massive favourite on his favoured surface.

Already a record 13-time winner at Roland Garros, this is his 30th Major final.

Having won 21 of his previous 29, the world No. 5 has a 111-3 win-loss record here and he has never lost a final in Paris.

