A semi that's worthy of a final

NEW YORK • The two most in-form men's tennis players in the world will clash in today's US Open semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic is now just two wins away from a 21st Major that would complete a men's calendar Grand Slam for the first time in 52 years. But in his way stands Alexander Zverev, the man who at the Tokyo Olympics denied him another slice of history by ruining the Serb's bid for an unprecedented "Golden Slam".

The German swatted aside South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up the blockbuster last-four match that, on paper, is worthy of any Slam final.

Djokovic holds the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles but Zverev is the hottest player on the ATP Tour after extending his winning run to 16 matches.

As such, the Serb cut off former tennis pro Patrick McEnroe when the pundit asked him about emulating Rod Laver's 1969 feat.

The world No. 1 will address the subject only if he makes it to Sunday's final and wins his fourth US Open crown.

"I have had enough of answering that. I just said millions of times that, of course, I'm aware of the history, of course it gives me motivation," said the 34-year-old after he beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.

"Only focusing on the next match. Don't ask me about history. I'm thinking only about the next match. Step by step. If I start to think about it too much, it burdens me mentally. I want to really go back to the basics and what really works for me mentally.

"These are the hurdles I need to overcome in order to get to the desired destination... So that's the reason why I stopped Patrick... let's talk about it (making history) hopefully on Sunday."

Fourth-ranked Zverev will be Djokovic's most formidable opponent so far at Flushing Meadows.​

The game of last year's US Open finalist has matured in the past few months and he is a prime candidate to become just the second man born in the '90s to win a Major, after Dominic Thiem.

On the Olympic gold medallist, Djokovic said: "He's in fantastic form. Of course, looking at his results in past few years, he's played very well here. I know it's going to be a battle, even harder than it was today but I'm ready for it."

"He's one of the best players in the world right now and I'm pumped. The bigger the challenge, the more glory in overcoming it."

Zverev trails 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings but his Tokyo upset has been a real shot in the arm as he attempts to do what no one has managed at a Slam this year.

"I feel like I was the first player to beat him in a very big match this year," the 24-year-old said.

"It's the biggest tournament in the world. It's the Olympics. Winning there against the world No. 1, especially as I was down a set and a break, being kind of out of the match, then coming back, it was different than the other matches. The emotions were different.

"This year, it seems like nobody can beat him in a big match; nobody can beat him at the Grand Slams."

In the women's draw, Britain's Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the final four after outplaying Tokyo Games gold medallist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The 18-year-old faced Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who defeated world No. 4 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, yesterday. None of the four women's semi-finalists have progressed to a Slam final before.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

