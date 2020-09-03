A different feel but bubble doesn't float everyone's boat

NEW YORK • Organisers made the most out of the lack of spectators to build a sprawling outdoor lounge at Flushing Meadows this year, affording US Open competitors an unprecedented range of outdoor recreation on an otherwise empty plaza inside Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Fist-bumps and hugging are out at the hard-court Grand Slam - as many signs across the campus are quick to remind that this is a "bubble" from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Socially distanced recreation is in, with a life-size chess board, miniature golf and popular lawn games like a beanbag toss placed in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which would normally see thousands of fans milling about.

Foosball, a basketball hoop, "soccer billiards" and shuffle-puck are also available for players to enjoy, in public spaces where ticket-holders once roamed, as tournament organisers aim to keep players away from the locker room and send them out into fresh air.

While indoor activities like table tennis have long been available to players on their off hours, tournament organisers said this year was the first time an outdoor display of this scale has ever been installed.

Without fans on site, "it's definitely a change, but it's kind of peaceful, you know," Canadian Denis Shapovalov told reporters after his first-round 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Sebastian Korda on Monday. "We have so much space on the grounds."

Set-up began on the south plaza on Aug 3 and took two weeks, with players at last week's Western & Southern Open getting a first crack at the new toys.

At the newly-dubbed "Ashe Beach", players can relax in Adirondack-style lounge chairs in front of the large television screens in front of centre court, where the soothing sounds of the water fountains provide an air of tranquillity.

Those looking for more privacy can opt instead for a seat at one of the available cabanas, in a scene that one could nearly mistake for a resort lounge, were it not for signs reminding people to wash their hands and stop hugging each other.

"They got a little arcade for us at the hotel and some basketball and activities here," 16-year-old American Katrina Scott told reporters after her first-round 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win against Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

She called the amenities "a nice addition" to the campus, "especially since we're in the bubble and we can't do much".

On the court, organisers have also turned to LED screens showing fans virtually, although not everyone is a fan of the atmosphere.

Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka, who won the Western & Southern Open title, still finds the experience "really weird" despite this being her third WTA tournament since the Tour restarted last month.

"In the big moments, the crowd cheering, being part of our world - that's what honestly I practise for - to play in front of the crowd, in front of the fans," the Belarusian said.

REUTERS