A chance to make history

LONDON • The first Wimbledon women's semi-final, between Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber, was a craft fair, full of slice and guile and often lengthy rallies.

The second semi-final, between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova, was heavy metal - thunderous serves, big-bang returns and Sabalenka's shrieks.

But the goal was the same for all, and when silence finally returned to the All England Club, the Wimbledon finalists were the current world No. 1, Barty, and a former No. 1, Pliskova, now ranked 13th.

Barty, who defeated Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), will be aiming for her first Wimbledon title today. Pliskova, who rallied to beat Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, will be aiming for her first Grand Slam title.

Although the duo have excellent serves, the final will be a contrast in styles as well.

Pliskova, 29, is an angular 1.86m identical twin from the Czech Republic with relatively flat groundstrokes and a blunt streak who has hired and fired numerous coaches in her professional career.

Barty, 25, is a 1.66m Australian with a solid build and diplomatic skills who has worked long-term with Craig Tyzzer as her coach and who tends to use words like "we" when referring to her matches.

While Pliskova likes to smack her shots quickly off the bounce, Barty relies on heavy spin. She has a whipping forehand, but her signature shot is a one-handed chip backhand that stays low on any surface but is particularly difficult for her opponents to dig out on grass.

The stroke was decisive in Barty and Pliskova's only previous match-up in a final, where Barty won in straight sets at the 2019 Miami Open, on the way to claiming the year-end No. 1 ranking.

"I think she has an extremely difficult game to play," Pliskova said.

"It's going to be difficult on grass because of her slice and just her game overall."

HOW THE FINALISTS MATCH UP Ashleigh Barty (Aus) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) 25 AGE 29 1 WORLD RANKING 13 1 GRAND SLAM TITLES 0 11 CAREER WTA TITLES 16 Fourth round BEST SW19 RESULT Fourth round 1 SETS DROPPED 1 8hr 59min TIME ON COURT 8hr 30min 6 UNBEATEN STREAK 6 5 HEAD TO HEAD 2 Did you know? Ashleigh Barty did not play any grass-court warm-up matches leading up to this event. Stat attack Pliskova, who owns the record for most aces in a season with 530 in 2016, has fired 54 aces this tournament.

She observed that Barty can make her opponents "play ugly", but that was certainly not the adjective that summed up her semi-final with Kerber - an eye-catching duel full of net-skimming brilliance, frequent changes of pace and world-class defence.

Asked about her first Wimbledon singles final, Barty said: "I wasn't sure if it would ever happen. I think you have to keep putting yourself in position. I think Wimbledon for me has been an amazing place of learning."

She won the girls' title here in 2011 at age 15. But although her all-court game seems well-suited to grass - the skidding backhand, the probing serve, the crisp volleys - it has taken her 10 more years to make a serious run at the title.

In 2018, she was beaten in the third round by Daria Kasatkina. In 2019, after her first Slam win at the French Open, she was upset in the fourth round by Alison Riske.

"Probably 2018, 2019, was some of my toughest weeks playing," Barty added. "I learnt a hell of a lot from those two times. I think a lot of the time your greatest growth comes from your darkest times. I think that's why this tournament has been so important to me."

Wimbledon has finally treated her well this year, but Barty was quick to explain that it was a matter of taking note of the small details.

"I think probably the biggest thing on these courts is you need to have adaptability," she said.

"The courts change dramatically from the start of the event to the end. Learning how to play and adjust the way you're playing as the grass changes is an important part.

"It gets quicker. It gets harder. It's also about keeping it simple, enjoying the opportunity."

Barty has more than the Venus Rosewater Dish on her mind as she hopes to become Australia's first Wimbledon women's singles champion since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won in 1980.

"Now to kind of give myself a chance to create some history almost in a way that's a tribute to her is really exciting," she said.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WIMBLEDON

Final: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8.30pm