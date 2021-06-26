A Barty pooper waiting in the wings

LONDON • With top seed Ashleigh Barty heading into Wimbledon on Monday without a match on grass this season after recent injury concerns, and defending champion Simona Halep withdrawing yesterday due to a calf issue, the women's field is again wide open.

The French Open this month crowned a first-time women's Major winner - Czech Barbora Krejcikova - for the sixth straight year.

It could well be Wimbledon's turn to witness a new Grand Slam champion for the first time since France's Marion Bartoli lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2013.

Barty, who picks grass as her favourite surface despite winning her maiden Slam on Parisian clay in 2019, retired from her last two tournaments but more worryingly for the Australian, those were due to different physical ailments.

The 25-year-old's Roland Garros campaign was curtailed in the second round when she had to retire due to a hip injury she suffered in training, while a muscle strain in her serving arm forced her to quit during the quarter-finals in Rome.

Halep was denied a chance to defend her 2019 title when Wimbledon was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and she confirmed yesterday she had been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second-round match in Rome.

Barty, however, will be hard to beat if her body stands up and she can string together confidence-building wins in the early rounds.

Boasting an all-court game replete with heavy groundstrokes, a deft backhand slice and exceptional net-play from a career-long love of doubles, the Australian is made for grass.



Ashleigh Barty retired from her last two events but, more concerning for her, they were due to different physical ailments. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



But she has yet to go deep at Wimbledon, despite claiming titles on the surface at Birmingham (2019) and Nottingham (2018).

Her fourth-round effort in 2019 as top seed was her best run at the All England Club, but ended in disappointment at the hands of unseeded American Alison Riske.

Others to watch ARYNA SABALENKA (BLR), 23 World ranking: 4 Grand Slam titles: 0 Best Wimbledon result: 2nd round, 2017 Sabalenka has a venomous first serve and packs power in her shots to dominate rallies from the baseline. She is also strong at finishing off points at the net. But the Belarusian is prone to accumulating unforced errors due to her aggressive style. Her shot selection can cost her in key moments. BARBORA KREJCIKOVA (CZE), 25 World ranking: 17 Grand Slam titles: 1 Best Wimbledon result: NA Krejcikova is making her singles debut in the main draw at Wimbledon but she won the doubles title at the All England Club in 2018. Boosted by her French Open win, she is seeking to win the "Channel Slam" since Serena Williams last achieved the feat in 2015. On a 12-match winning streak, she is one of the most in-form players and will hope to repeat the achievement of her late compatriot and former coach Jana Novotna, who won her only singles Grand Slam crown here in 1998. COCO GAUFF (USA), 17 World ranking: 23 Grand Slam titles: 0 Best Wimbledon result: 4th round, 2019 Gauff is a natural athlete with speed, power and aggression while her mental toughness is beyond her years. Her first serve can trouble the most accomplished players. The 17-year-old's forehand has appeared vulnerable at times. Despite her apparent composure on the grandest stage, she lacks a bit of experience. REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barty will hope to become only the third Australian woman to win Wimbledon after Margaret Court (1963, 1965, 1970) and Evonne Goolagong (1971, 1980).

John Newcombe, who swept the 1971 Wimbledon singles with compatriot Goolagong 50 years ago, said Barty needed to avoid going into a defensive shell when under fire to boost her chances of success.

"Ash is the best volleyer in women's tennis," the former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion told Australian media.

"That's why when I'm watching on TV, I'm like, 'Ash, get into the bloody net'.

"I find that if she hangs back behind the baseline and plays her defence game, it's not nearly as good... So I just hope she plays aggressively and positively."

With world No. 2 Naomi Osaka also missing in action after skipping Wimbledon following her withdrawal from Roland Garros over mental health issues, a new set of challengers could stake their claim.

It could also provide an ideal stage for American Serena Williams to finally end her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title.

Since winning the 2017 Australian Open, Williams has stayed in the hunt by reaching four Major finals but has failed to win the title that would see her match Court's record haul.

"If ever the field was at its most vulnerable, I would think it would be this year with the injuries, with the lack of grass-court practice," ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, said in reference to the quick turnaround from the French Open.

"This is to me her (Williams) golden opportunity."

REUTERS