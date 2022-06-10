17 golfers in LIV series suspended by PGA Tour

FLORIDA • Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are among a group of 17 golfers who have been suspended from the PGA Tour as it takes a hard line stance on its members participating in a new breakaway league.

Tour players participating in the new league formed by LIV Golf Investment, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have been notified that they are suspended from PGA Tour tournament play, Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo yesterday.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you," Monahan wrote in the letter addressed to PGA Tour members.

The first tournament for the new golf league teed off yesterday at the Centurion Club outside of London. Big names like Mickelson and Johnson have pledged their allegiance to the new league and are getting paid big money to do so.

Six-time Major champion Mickelson signed a deal worth about US$200 million (S$275.5 million), The Golf Channel reported, while former world No. 1 Johnson was paid £100 million (S$172.8 million) to join the league, The Telegraph reported.

Other prominent golfers in the field include Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell. More PGA Tour players have been linked to the league but have yet to publicly commit to joining.

Each of the seven regular season events scheduled for LIV Golf's 2022 season has a purse of US$25 million.

There is also a US$30 million prize for the top individual performers over the course of the season and a final event where teams will battle for a US$50 million pot.

Players have faced criticism for participating because of Saudi Arabia's record on human rights.

The United States Golf Association, which oversees next week's US Open, announced on Tuesday that those qualified to play in the Major would not be prevented from teeing it up because of their participation in the LIV event.

Monahan would not commit to whether or not players participating in the new league would ever be able to return after "wilfully violating a regulation."

LIV Golf tweeted a statement calling the Tour's decision to suspend players "vindictive" and that it "deepens the divide between the Tour and its members".

BLOOMBERG