1 Federer unshaken

Roger Federer has found a silver lining despite dropping the first set in his opening match for a second Grand Slam in a row. After beating qualifier Sumit Nagal of India 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open first round on Monday, the Swiss hopes he can replicate his form from Wimbledon, where he lost his opening set but went on to the final.

Drone owners should be at least 16 years old and all devices with a take-off weight above 250g should be registered. These were some of the key recommendations by an advisory panel set up to regulate drone usage, on the back of drone incursions at Changi Airport.

3 How NUS handles reserves

About $230 million in investment returns from the National University of Singapore's endowment funds and non-endowed donations was spent on operating expenditure for education, bursaries and research in the financial year that ended in March last year. Out of its $9.5 billion in reserves, $5.9 billion is in endowment funds.

China's Foreign Ministry reiterated yesterday that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, despite President Donald Trump claiming the call happened over the weekend. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a news briefing after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there had been contact between the two sides, but declined to say with whom.

5 Duterte heads for China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads for Beijing today for his fifth visit to China. He has said he will raise a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal on a case filed by the Philippines invalidating China's claim over most of the South China Sea.

United States President Donald Trump appears to be betting on tariffs sparking more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which would boost the economy. But this script is unlikely to play out, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Ways to cut food waste

A new study has proposed ways to reduce food waste in Singapore, such as by overhauling the food supply chain, and having surpluses donated or discounted for sale. Another suggestion is to turn perishables such as fruit and vegetables into something that lasts longer, such as jam.

8 Murder suspect at large

The police have classified as murder the death of domestic helper Jonalyn Alvarez Raviz, 34, whose body was found in a Tampines Road forested area on Sept 6 last year. The State Coroner also heard that Ms Raviz's Bangladeshi husband, Mr Raju Dhaly, is a suspect and is now at large after leaving the country on Sept 3 last year.

9 IPOS sets up new company

An initiative was launched yesterday to help firms commercialise patents, trademarks and brands. A new company called IPOS International, a wholly owned unit of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), will serve as something of a one-stop shop in the area of intellectual property.

10 SCO goes on tour in Europe

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) will be in Europe from this Saturday to Sept 9 for a concert tour, which includes performances in countries such as Germany, Italy and Greece.

VIDEO

India's largest pilgrimage

The number of people on the 220km-long Kanwar Yatra procession in India can swell to millions. Discover more about this annual pilgrimage, which sees devotees bringing back water from the River Ganga. http://str.sg/kanwar

VIDEO

Green lungs burning

Large swathes of the Amazon rainforest are burning. Brazil's space research centre has detected 80 per cent more fires there this year than a year ago. Here is what you should know. http://str.sg/amazon-burn