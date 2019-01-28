Newly minted Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said yesterday she was not satisfied with back-to-back majors and hoped to complete a "Naomi Slam" by winning Wimbledon and the French Open this year. The 21-year-old Japanese will today become the first Asian singles player, male or female, to claim the world No. 1 ranking.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport hit a new high of more than 65 million last year, The Straits Times has learnt. The airport, the world's sixth busiest for international traffic, handled 62.2 million passengers in 2017.