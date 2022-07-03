Tennis: Wimbledon last-16 payout a 'life changer' for Aussie journeyman Kubler

A happy Australian Jason Kubler after beating American Jack Sock in their third-round match at Wimbledon on July 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Australian Jason Kubler said the prize money he has earned by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon with a win over Jack Sock is a "life changer", adding that it would allow him to invest in himself.

The 29-year-old, ranked 99th in the world, eliminated Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Saturday (July 2) and reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, guaranteeing him £190,000 (S$320,475) in prize money.

"Yeah, well, a life changer to an extent," former world No. 1 junior Kubler told reporters. "I can see a physiotherapist on the road more often, definitely more weeks with a coach. I give myself more opportunity to hopefully do something like this again."

Kubler added that he had thought about quitting tennis after an extended spell on the sidelines following a knee injury in 2016, which led to him taking up coaching in an effort to make ends meet.

"There's definitely been tough times, just like I'm sure with a lot of tennis players," he said. "There have been times where I've gone, 'maybe I'll look into something else'.

"The closest would have been when I was doing the coaching.

"I did a bit of coaching and hitting with some players. I probably did that for two or three months when I didn't have so much money.

"I was actually enjoying it. I was starting to make, for me, make some all right money, and I was like, 'I could really be happy doing this'. That was definitely a moment where I could have stopped."

Kubler will next face 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

In January, he and his local partner Jaimee Fourlis lost in the Australian Open mixed doubles final to France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatian Ivan Dodig.

