Tennis: Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title

American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday.
The third seed, who will be making her first appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas this month, beat four Grand Slam champions en route to the final, where she needed only 70 minutes to defeat Sakkari.
“All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody,” said Pegula, who beat Major winners Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina in the earlier rounds.
“So I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out.
“But the way I’ve been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, I’m super proud of myself.”
Pegula switched gears at 2-2 and went on to take the opening set. She broke twice to race ahead 5-2 in the next before closing out the win as fourth seed Sakkari struggled with unforced errors.
Pegula converted five out of eight break points against Sakkari, who was playing her second match of the day having earlier wrapped up her rain-delayed semi-final against Marie Bouzkova.
It was Pegula’s 41st match victory in WTA main draws this year, with only world No. 1 Iga Swiatek (62) and the second-ranked Ons Jabeur (46) winning more.
She will rise to No. 3 in the rankings.
Earlier on Sunday, Sakkari beat Bouzkova 7-5 6-4 to set up the meeting with Pegula. She had won the first set on Saturday when the match was halted due to rain.
Returning to the court, the Greek looked to make quick work of her Czech opponent, racing out to a 4-l lead, before Bouzkova rallied and swept the next three games to level the set at 4-4.
Sakkari struggled to hold serve at 5-4 before breaking Bouzkova to secure her place in her second WTA 1000 event final of the year.
Meanwhile, Darren Cahill, a renowned coach who helped Simona Halep to Grand Slam glory, said on Monday there was “no chance, none, zero,” that the former world No. 1 purposely took drugs.
The Romanian was provisionally suspended at the weekend for taking the banned substance roxadustat after she provided a sample at the US Open.
Halep insisted she would “fight until the end” to prove her innocence with the result “the biggest shock of my life”.
The 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion is the highest-profile player to fail a drugs test since Maria Sharapova in 2016.
Australian Cahill, who guided Halep to world No. 1 in 2017 and her Roland Garros crown in a six-year alliance, leapt to her defence in a lengthy Instagram post.
“Firstly, and most importantly, there is NO chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero,” he wrote.
“She is an athlete that stressed about anything prescribed to her by a medical professional (which was rarely), or about any supplement that she used or considered.
“Simona wore out the words ‘please double check this, triple check this to make sure it’s legal, safe and permitted. If you are not sure, I’m not taking it’.”
He said they both strongly believed in the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) testing programme and would often discuss the number of times she was tested.
“She did it without complaint, with the reassurance of knowing other athletes were being tested just as frequently.
“Competing against clean athletes was important to her. It’s important to everyone and while the system is not perfect, it works.”
He added that her integrity was “faultless”, ending: “I stand with Simo.”