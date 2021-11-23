Sporting Life

Tennis offers a lesson in Peng case: Protect your players

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Got Your Back."

All the time you hear this in sport, this sweat-dipped pledge to be there for each other. A promise to stand up for a teammate. A vow of solidarity from federations. A guarantee of support in tough times.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2021, with the headline 'Tennis offers a lesson in Peng case: Protect your players'. Subscribe
Topics: 